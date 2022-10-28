Nahay Khay Date, Kharna, Surya Arghya Date, Importance, And How to Perform Puja

Chhath Puja 2022 Important Dates: The festival of Chhath holds major importance for people in Bihar, Jharkhand, and many other places in the country. This is the festival that honours the Sun and all that it provides to Earth every day. The devotees worship both the rising and the setting sun. It is believed that Chhath Puja is done to seek blessings from Sun for a child, to get rid of any disease, to earn prestige for the family, and to have a happy and prosperous life.Also Read – Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, GIFs To Share With Your Loved Ones

Chhath is celebrated to worship Sun and therefore, it is also known as 'Surya Shashthi', Chhath Mahaparv, and Aastha Ka Lok Parv. Here's when the Chhath Puja begins this year with Nahay Khay, Sandhya Arghya, and Suryoday Arghya.

Chhath Puja 2022 Important Dates to Remember:

Chhath Puja 2022 begins on October 28, Friday this year with Nahay Khay. Kharna is on October 29 and October 30, Sunday is when the devotees will worship the setting sun, followed by worshipping the rising sun on the next day, October 31.

Chhath Puja 2022 first day puja: Nahay Khay on October 28, Friday

Chhath is a four-day festival and on the first day, the devotees wake up early, take a bath and swear to fast for the next day. All those who are observing the Chhath fast eat Chana dal, cooked pumpkin, and rice as offerings. This marks the beginning of the Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja 2022 second day: Kharna Date

The second day of the Chhath Puja is called Kharna which falls on Saturday, October 29 this year. On this day, the devotees who are observing the fast prepare a ‘gud kheer‘ (jaggery Kheer) and eat it as the offering. This is when the Nirjal fast begins for the next 36 hours.

Chhath Puja 2022 third day: Arghya offered to Achatsalgami Surya

On the third day of the Chhath Puja, the devotees observe a Nirjal (waterless) fast and worship the setting sun. This year, the Achatsalgami Surya Arghya will be offered on Sunday, October 30.

Chhath Puja 2022 fourth day: Argya offered to Udayman Surya

The fourth and final day of the Chhath festivities marks the worshipping of the rising sun. The devotees who are standing in water for the last 36 hours, offer the Arghya to the rising sun and seek blessings. This year, the Udayman Surya Arghya will be offered on Monday, October 31.