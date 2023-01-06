Najam Sethi Claims He Didn’t Receive Any Mail From ACC Regarding 2023-24 Calendar News

Jay Shah, The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman announced the 2023-24 ‘Pathway of Structure’ calendar on Thursday and in reply the new PCB Chairman Najam Sethi took a cheeky jibe at him in his latest tweet for ‘unilaterally announcing” the calendar.

Najam Sethi Claims He Didn’t Receive Any Mail From ACC Regarding 2023-24 Calendar. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Jay Shah, The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman announced the 2023-24 ‘Pathway of Structure’ calendar on Thursday and in reply the new PCB Chairman Najam Sethi took a cheeky jibe at him in his latest tweet for ‘unilaterally announcing” the calendar.

‘Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which Pakistan is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated’, Sethi tweeted.

In reply the ACC released a statement stating that the mail regarding the calendar was sent to the member associations in December 2022.

”The ACC wants to clarify that it has followed well established and due process. The calendar was approved by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13th, 2022,” the statement read.

“The calendar was then communicated to all the participating members individually, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), via an email dated December 22nd, 2022”, the statement further added.

However in his latest interview, before the ACC statement was released, claimed that he nor his colleagues at PCB didn’t get any mail.

“Mujhe to nahi mili ji aur before I tweeted maine sabko consult kia ke bhai hame mila ke nahi mila, unhone kaha nahi mila (I didn’t get the mail, nor did my mates at PCB,” Sethi told Sports Tak.

“The point is it’s good to consult. Look even if they have mailed, they haven’t consulted us. They have taken a unilateral decision. And even if we are not in the development committee, you could have asked us, ‘If this is okay with you. Do you have any bilaterals?’,” he added.



