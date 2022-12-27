‘It’s a big challenge. It’s 10 times bigger challenge than setting up PSL’- Najam Sethi.

Najam Sethi Having ‘Sleepless Nights’ to Undo ‘Destruction’ of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Structure. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ramiz Raja has been sacked by the Pakistan government and a 14-member committee led by Najam Sethi has taken over the reigns for the next four months. Sethi has expressed that he is getting sleepless nights as he finding it challenging to undo the ‘destruction’ already in the PCB.

“When I was sent to the PCB initially, I did not want to do this. I was told to go there for three months and make a new constitution. It was the court’s ruling. We made the constitution but again the issue kept getting stuck in legal hurdles. After one year I thought, okay let’s take the challenge. The first major one was PSL. We succeeded in that. When the new government came (under Imran Khan), I thought they would be right to bring that own guys. Our wavelength was different,” Najam Sethi said in an interview uploaded on Pakistan Cricket’s YouTube channel.

“Whatever they did is in front of us. Now, we have to repair this damage. It’s a big challenge. It’s 10 times bigger challenge than setting up PSL. Itni tabahi hui hai yaha (there has been so much destruction). I am getting sleepless nights to undo the whole structure and get it running”, he further added.

”Najam Sethi doesn’t know how many months he has to stay in PCB. He has no interest in Pakistan Cricket. He only wants authority in PCB”, Ramiz Raja accused.

“Najam Sethi attacked on PCB headquarter in such a manner that I was unable to take my baggage from my office. They attacked PCB like an FIA raid”, Raja claimed.



