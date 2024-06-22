Home

Naked Body Of Woman Found In The Bushes In Andhra Pradesh, Police Suspects Rape; Investigation Underway

Naked body of a 21-year-old woman has been found in the bushes near a school in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, it seems that the woman was raped before being murdered.

Andhra Pradesh Rape Case: Crime against women has been on the rise and multiple cases of rapes are reported each day across the world, including India; many more rape cases also go unreported. Most recently, the naked body of a a 21-year-old woman was found in the bushes near a girls school in the Epurupalem village in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, the woman may have been raped before being killed. The woman who had gone for her morning cleansing near the school, close to a railway track, did not return and a search operation was launched for her by her family members; she was found dead later.

Naked Body Of Woman Found In Bushes, Police Suspects Rape

As mentioned earlier, in an extremely shocking incident, a woman’s naked body was found in the bushes near an all-girls school in the Epurupalem village of the Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh. While an investigation is underway, police suspects a case of rape and murder. The Bapatla District Superintendent of Police, Vakul Jindal has been quoted by an NDTV report as saying, “The woman had gone to attend nature’s call between 5:30 am and 5:45 am but did not return home, prompting her family members to launch a search for her. She was found dead.”

Five Teams Formed For Investigation Of This Suspected Rape-Murder Case

The investigation in this case is being conducted at a massive level with five teams being formed for the same; directions by newly-appointed Chief Minister of AP, Chandrababu Naidu have been made o the Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha to visit the village. In a statement as quoted by NDTV, Vangalapudi Anitha said, “The culprits should be captured within 48 hours. There is no room for laxity and the chief minister has announced an ex gratia of ₹ 10 lakh. Andhra Pradesh does not even have a separate cell to deal with narcotic cases, we intend to work on war-footing to stop narcotic drug supply and abuse.”

According to the home minister, the 21-year-old woman was from a poor family – her father was a weaver and she herself was a seamstress. The family members did not suspect anyone and were not aware of anyone who could be stalking their daughter.











