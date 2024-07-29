Home

Viral

Nagpur: Naked Couple Video Went Viral, Sparks Outrage Over Social Media

A video surfaced on social media where a couple can be seen walking on the street, sparked anger among netizens.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Nagpur Couple Video Went Viral

A shocking incident came to light from Nagpur wherein a couple was seen walking naked on the streets. This incident happened in Lakshminagar area of ​​Nagpur which is considered as an elite locality. The incident took place between 2 am on Saturday night. Citizens passing by the road made a video of the couple which went viral on social media later on. Many users expressed outrage over the behaviour by the couple.

After an argument between the couple, first the man came out of the car & started walking naked on the street, then the young woman was also seen walking on the street in the same state behind him. She was apologizing to him and asking him to sit in the car. However, the young man was not ready to sit in the car. So the young lady was repeatedly requesting him and trying to pull him to the car. Both had an argument on the street.

Police On Action Against Couple

According to the Times Of India report, Senior inspector of Bajaj Nagar police station Vithal Rajput said the couple was identified on Sunday morning but action was not initiated as they seemed to be mentally challenged, which was also verified. “We summoned the couple and their family members, who were adequately counselled against such uncontrolled behaviour in public places.’’ He added the cops did not act since the couple had mental health issues, stated the report.











