Nakoa big name grooved shared numerous pics facet himself round numerous

Jason Momoa is no fish out of water in relation to dancing.

Living proof: The actor had no troubles keeping up along with his 15-year-old daughter Lola while she created a choreographed dance recurring for his upcoming movie, Slumberland. As seen in in the back of-the-scenes footage shared on Instagram Nov. 11, Jason and his co-star Marlow Barkley grooved along to Dua Lipa’s “do not begin Now” as Lola coached the pair from the facet. Any other video showed the trio rehearsing the dance on set in between takes.

“my toddler lady and @marlowbarkley teaching us a @dualipa dance,” Jason captioned the clips, before giving a shoutout to the cast and group of the Netflix flick. “my lovely team continually. And like to toronto aloha j.”

The Aquaman big name also shared numerous pics of himself round numerous sets from the myth film, joking that he become “looking to disguise from marlow so i had enough electricity to make this crazy film.”

But their love of dance isn’t always the most effective factor Jason and Lola have in commonplace. The forty three-yr-antique, who is additionally dad to thirteen-year-vintage son Nakoa-Wolf, stated that in addition they love to get in contact with nature.

“My babies and my family are the maximum essential thing,” the forty three-yr-antique stated. “We usually move on adventures so we move on road trips. We pass wild and pass tenting around the sector.”

