Thursday, December 8, 2022
HomeNationalNalagarh, Doon, Kasauli, Pachhad, Nahan Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:...
National

Nalagarh, Doon, Kasauli, Pachhad, Nahan Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Underway

admin
By admin
0
58


Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: The final result of the legislative assembly elections that were held in Himachal Pradesh will be out today. As the counting of votes begins at 8 AM, early trends are expected to be out in an hour, and the final results will be out later in the day.

PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST

PARTY Nalagarh Doon Kasauli (SC) Pachhad (SC) Nahan
Congress Hardeep Singh Bawa Ram Kumar Vinod Sultanpuri Dayal Pyari Ajay Solanki
BJP Lakhwinder Singh Rana Paramjeet Singh Pammi Rajiv Saizal Reena Kashyap
Dr Rajeev Bindal
AAP Dharam Pal Swarn Singh Saini Harmel Singh Ankush Chauhan Sunil Sharma

 



Source link

Previous article
Hidilyn Diaz dominates weightlifting world championships with 3 golds
Next article
Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, Danta (ST) Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting Underway
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
58
Previous article
Hidilyn Diaz dominates weightlifting world championships with 3 golds
Next article
Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, Danta (ST) Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting Underway
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677