Nalagarh, Doon, Kasauli, Pachhad, Nahan Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Underway

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: The final result of the legislative assembly elections that were held in Himachal Pradesh will be out today. As the counting of votes begins at 8 AM, early trends are expected to be out in an hour, and the final results will be out later in the day.
PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST
|PARTY
|Nalagarh
|Doon
|Kasauli (SC)
|Pachhad (SC)
|Nahan
|Congress
|Hardeep Singh Bawa
|Ram Kumar
|Vinod Sultanpuri
|Dayal Pyari
|Ajay Solanki
|BJP
|Lakhwinder Singh Rana
|Paramjeet Singh Pammi
|Rajiv Saizal
|Reena Kashyap
|
Dr Rajeev Bindal
|AAP
|Dharam Pal
|Swarn Singh Saini
|Harmel Singh
|Ankush Chauhan
|Sunil Sharma