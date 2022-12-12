Namaz Timings Of Five Obligatory Prayers For Muslims From Fajr To Isha

Muslims have to perform daily obligatory prayers called namaz (salah in Arabic) five times. The first namaz of the day is called Fajr while the fifth and the last is called Isha.

Muslim devotees offering prayer or namaz on the occasion of Eid in Moti masjid (mosque) In Bhopal. (Image: Devendra Dube)

FOLLOWING IS THE LIST OF FIVE NAMAZ THAT ARE OFFERED DAILY

Namaz Fajr: The Fajr namaz is to be offered anytime starting from the moment of dawn, but not after sunrise. During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the start of Fajr prayer time marks the beginning of the obligatory daily fasting, known as roza (sawm). Namaz Zuhr: The Zuhr namaz is offered during the afternoon. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “The time for Zuhr is from when the sun has passed its zenith and a man’s shadow is equal in length to his height (this is the end time), until the time for ‘Asr comes.” So the Prophet (PBUH) defined the start and the end of the time for Zuhr: “The start of the time for Zuhr is when the sun has passed its zenith, i.e., has passed the highest part of the sky and started to descend towards the west.”

On Friday, the Zuhr prayer is replaced or preceded by the Friday prayer (Jummah) which is obligatory for Muslim men who are above the age of puberty and meet certain requirements to pray in a congregation either in a mosque or with a group of Muslims. The khutbah is given by the imam during Friday namaz or Jummah namaz.

3. Namaz Asr: The Asr namaz is offered late in the afternoon. The period of Asr prayer begins approximately when the sun is halfway down from noon to sunset. Scholars say that its time end when the sun appears yellow, before the sunset eventually.

4. Namaz Maghrib: The period for Maghrib prayer starts just after sunset, following Asr prayer.

5. Namaz Isha: Time begins once Maghrib has been offered and completed. Time ends at midnight, the midpoint between shafak and dawn.

On the same day, the same date on any given day, within a well-defined geographical area or the same city, the timings for the same namaz may differ as deemed most correct by the competent and authorised religious authorities.

Also, in our country India, the timings of sunrise and sunset differ from one place to the other. Hence, it is highly recommended that the namazis (worshippers) check with local masjid or people who can best guide them about the most accurate time for offering a particular namaz.

India.com has taken extreme precautions in searching for and collecting the most accurate information about the timings of the five namaz as obligated. Any modification or error may kindly be reported to the author at tahir.qureshi@india.com



