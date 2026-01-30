ARLINGTON, Va.

Jan. 30, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) today announced a $59 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, following her $30 million investment in the organization in 2022. The additional support represents a rare second investment, nearly doubling the original contribution, and strengthens the Alliance’s ability to support individuals and families affected by mental illness. “This is a remarkable gift for NAMI,” said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison, Jr. “It reflects great confidence in our mission, the work happening across the Alliance, and how we’ve continued to lead with our values. We are deeply grateful to MacKenzie Scott for her continued trust and partnership.” NAMI is in the early days of this work and is taking a thoughtful, transparent approach as it considers how the gift can best advance its mission and strategic priorities. As part of this process, NAMI will convene a Blue Ribbon Committee, led by Gillison, with representation from field leadership, the board, national staff, and philanthropic experts. The committee will guide recommendations focused on driving meaningful, long-term impact. “We’re approaching this gift thoughtfully and expeditiously, with a clear focus on long-term impact,” Gillison said. “The Blue Ribbon Committee will help ensure that this work is grounded in our mission and guided by the needs of the people and communities we serve.” This moment builds on the commitment of supporters across the country and underscores the continued importance of sustained investment in mental health.The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. Through education, advocacy, support, and public awareness, NAMI works to ensure that all individuals and families affected by mental health conditions receive the help and support they need. Learn more atSOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)