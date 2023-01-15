National

Namita Thapar Accuses House Help of Stealing Her Phone And Posting Hateful Story, Netizens React

Shar Tank India Season 2 investor Namita Thapar has accused her ‘educated house help of stealing her phone and posting hateful story.

Namita Thapar Accuses House Help of Stealing Her Phone: Namita Thapar, known for being the festy Shark in Shak Tank India Season 2 has sparked a new controversy. Namita has recently responded to a hateful Instagram story from her handle that has left netizens shocked. It was mentioned in the story that one of her sons had captioned the post. However, the Shark Tank India investor has instead accused her educated house help of posing as her son and writing the hate post. She has alleged that the lady stole her phone. Namita is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

NAMITA THAPAR ALLEGES HOUSE HELP STOLE HER PHONE

The entrepreneur tweeted, “This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure! Apologies!” As reported by Hindustan Times, Namita’s Instagram story on Saturday read, “This is Namita’s son. I just want the world to know that the person you see on TV is not you think she is. Unfollow her as soon as possible. Will explain why in due course of time.” While some netizens sympathized with Namita, others posted hilarious remarks on social media.

Shark Tank India Season 2 is a Hindi-language business reality television series where entrepreneurs’ present to a panel of investors or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their company.

For more updates on Namita Thapar and Shark Tank India Season 2, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: January 15, 2023 6:12 PM IST





