Namita Thapar Amit Jain And Peyush Bansal

- Home
- Entertainment
- Shark Tank India Season 2: Namita Thapar Rejects Amit Jain And Peyush Bansal’s Joint Deal Offer: ‘…Their Audacity to Challenge me’
Shark Tank India Season 2: Namita Thapar has rejected Amit Jain and Peyush Bansal’s joint deal offer in a new promo from the series.
Shark Tank India Season 2: The Indian reality business series featuring Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar as Sharks is adding more thrill. Shark Tank India Season 2 is no less entertaining than other reality shows or daily soaps when it comes to dramatic turns. No doubt, reality is much more interesting than fiction. Now, a new promo from the upcoming episode is surely going to add up to the audience’s curiosity and expectations. In the viral video Namita Thapar refuses a joint business deal by Amit Jain and Peyush Bansal. She even said that ‘I want to appreciate their audacity’.
CHECK OUT THE VIRAL PROMO FROM SHARK TANK INDIA 2:
NAMITA THAPAR CLASHES WITH AMIT JAIN AND PEYUSH BANSAL
A pitcher was seeking investment for his wearable and Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled device to monitor the vital parameters of pregnant women and their babies. As Namita told the pitcher in the video, “This is my deal. I want to go solo.” As Amit said that he is ready to close the deal on his terms, Namita doubled the offer. When Amit asked him, “Do you want to do business or not?” Namita reacted by saying, “I want to appreciate their audacity. They are trying to challenge me.”
Shark Tank India Season 2 is a Hindi-language business reality television series where entrepreneurs’ present to a panel of investors or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their company.
For more updates on Shark Tank India Season 2, check out this space at India.com.
Topics
Published Date: January 13, 2023 9:14 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
What Will New Delhi With Pollution Look Like in Future. Check Shocking Photos Here
[ad_1] Home ViralViral: What Will New Delhi With Pollution Look Like in Future. Check Shocking Photos Here Viral Video: Madhav...
Randeep Hooda Hospitalised After he Fainted While Horse Riding
[ad_1] Randeep Hooda has been hospitalised at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he fainted while horse riding. Randeep Hooda...
Make-Up Artist Stuns Netizens With Realistic Artwork; Internet Calls, Unique Talent
[ad_1] Home ViralWatch: Make-Up Artist Stuns Netizens With Realistic Artwork; Internet Calls, ‘Unique Talent’ Viral Video: Have you heard of...
Trade Unions Call For 2-Day Strike on This Date, Check List of Their Demands
[ad_1] Home BusinessBank Strike Latest Update: Trade Unions Call For 2-Day Strike on This Date, Check List of Their Demands...
Winter Vacation: Chandigarh Extends School Holidays Till January 21
[ad_1] Home EducationWinter Vacation: Chandigarh Extends School Holidays Till January 21 Due To Cold Weather | Details Inside Chandigarh Scholl...
Joshimath Uttarakhand Govt Waives Off Power Water Bills To Give Rs 4000 In Cash To Affected Families
[ad_1] Home News IndiaJoshimath: Uttarakhand Govt Waives Off Power, Water Bills; To Give Rs 4000 In Cash To Affected Families...
Average Rating