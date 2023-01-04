Namita Thapar Breaks Silence on Trolls And ‘Toxicity’ Comment After Rejecting Competitor Brand

Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar opens up about the online trolling after the start of season two.

Shark Tank India Season 2: Shark Tank India season 2 kickstarted on January 2 and the trolling has also begun with the judges for not investing in makeup brand Recode Studios. Judge Namita Thapar recently reacted to the social media trolling for not investing in Vineeta Singh’s competitor brand Sugar. Taking to Twitter, Namita wrote, “Being a shark doesn’t mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don’t join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that’s me :).”

Who is the toxicity comment about ? Samajhdar ko ishara kaafi 🤓 — Namita (@namitathapar) January 3, 2023

During the first episode of season 2, all the sharks got impressed by the pitch from a makeup brand, despite of that the pitch was rejected by the sharks mainly because it was a competitor brand to Vineeta Singh’s, Sugar Cosmetics.

@amangupta0303 and @namitathapar gave pathetic excuse for not investing in Recode

Show name must be friend ship tank of India not Shark tank India

Promoting monopoly in the name of friendship@sharktankindia#SharkTankIndiaS2 #boatlife #SharkTankIndia #SharkTankSeason2 pic.twitter.com/cCUKtHhirP — Not Happy (@tweetsbyRajat) January 3, 2023

“Shark Tank India Season 2 made it clear that it is a friendship club of rich people sitting there to demotivate hard-working individual businesses who make ‘profits’. Utterly ridiculous, never saw anything of this sort happening in the US Version ever,” a user wrote on Twitter. Another user wrote,”@amangupta0303 and @namitathapar gave a pathetic excuse for not investing in Recode Show name must be friendship tank of India not Shark tank India Promoting monopoly in the name of friendship.”

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name – Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year.

Apart from Namita and Vineeta, sharks from the previous season Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal are also a part of this season along with the new shark on the panel Amit Jain.



