Namrata Shirodkar Reveals Mahesh Babu Made Her Quit Movies Before Marriage ‘He Wanted Non-Working Wife’

Former actor Namrata Shirodkar says both she and her husband, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, had their own conditions before they decided to get married. In an interview recently, she talked about being a ‘non-working’ wife to one of the leading actors in the country and how that was his condition before marriage that she readily accepted.

Mahesh and Namrata are married for around 18 years now. The duo tied the knot in February 2005 at the peak of her career. While speaking to Telugu journalist Prema, Namrata said her husband was clear that he wanted to marry a woman who could take care of things at home and is not in a rush for work. She said, “Mahesh was very clear that he wanted a non-working wife. Even if I was working in some office, he would have told me to leave work. There are certain things we had for each other.”

Narata impressed the audience with her performances in movies like Vaastav: The Reality (1999), Kachche Dhaage (1999), Hero Hindustani (1998), Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998), Pukar (2000), and Hera Pheri (2000) among others. She was also crowned Femina Miss India in the year 1993.

Speaking about her condition before marriage, she said, “We were very clear that we will live in an apartment first after marriage because I was from Mumbai, and I didn’t know how I would fit into these huge bungalows.” The mother of two revealed how the idea of shifting into a huge bungalow used to scare her and therefore, her husband started living in an apartment with her after marriage.

“I used to get scared so he moved into an apartment with me. That was my condition that if I’m going to come to Hyderabad, I will live in an apartment. Similarly, he was also clear that he didn’t want me to work. This is why we also took some time so that I finish shooting for all my films. When we got married, I had no work, so I wrapped up all my pending movies. We were clear. There was a lot of clarity among us,” she explained.

Namrata and Mahesh Babu have two kids from their marriage – son Gautam Ghattamaneni, and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.




