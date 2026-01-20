- Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) grants MCO-010 Pioneering Regenerative Medical Product (Sakigake) and Orphan Drug designations, enabling an accelerated regulatory pathway to treat patients with severe vision loss from inherited retinal diseases
- Builds on strong global regulatory momentum, including five EMA Orphan designations and multiple FDA expedited programs across retinal indications
- FDA, EMA and PMDA conditionally approve MOGENRY™ brand name for MCO-010 as Nanoscope’s rolling BLA with the FDA for retinitis pigmentosa advances
- Positions MCO-010 for global pre-commercialization readiness across major markets, reinforcing Nanoscope’s leadership in optogenetic therapy
- European Union (EMA): Five Orphan designations spanning non-syndromic and syndromic rod- and cone-dominant dystrophies, as well as macular dystrophies
- United States (FDA):
- Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for retinitis pigmentosa (RP)
- Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designations for Stargardt disease (SD)
MCO is a one-time, in-office, intravitreal disease-agnostic therapy platform designed to restore vision in patients with photoreceptor degeneration, including Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Stargardt disease (SD), and geographic atrophy (GA). By activating highly dense bipolar retinal cells to become light sensitive, MCO utilizes the remaining visual circuitry following photoreceptor death. MCO treatment does not require genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing, enabling broad patient applicability within existing retina office workflows. About Nanoscope Therapeutics
Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing disease-agnostic, vision-restoring optogenetic therapy for millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases. Following positive results from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) (NCT04945772), a rolling BLA submission to the FDA has been initiated. If approved, MCO-010 has the potential to be the standard of care for RP patients, administered as a one-time, in-office injection without the need for genetic testing. The company has also shown promising results in the STARLIGHT Phase 2 clinical trial of MCO-010 in Stargardt disease (SD) (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in early 2026. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for both RP and SD, along with RMAT designation for SD, and EMA Orphan designations to cover non-syndromic and syndromic rod- and cone-dominant dystrophies, as well as macular dystrophies. A Phase 2 program for MCO in geographic atrophy (GA) is expected to start in early 2026. Other IND-ready programs include Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA). Contact:
Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc
(817) 857-1186
[email protected] SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics
Source link
Leave a Reply