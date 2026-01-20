Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) grants MCO-010 Pioneering Regenerative Medical Product (Sakigake) and Orphan Drug designations, enabling an accelerated regulatory pathway to treat patients with severe vision loss from inherited retinal diseases

Builds on strong global regulatory momentum , including five EMA Orphan designations and multiple FDA expedited programs across retinal indications

FDA, EMA and PMDA conditionally approve MOGENRY™ brand name for MCO-010 as Nanoscope’s rolling BLA with the FDA for retinitis pigmentosa advances

Positions MCO-010 for global pre-commercialization readiness across major markets, reinforcing Nanoscope’s leadership in optogenetic therapy

DALLAS

Jan. 20, 2026

“These designations from Japan’s MHLW mark a

nother

pivotal milestone for Nanoscope,” said

Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President, and Chief Scientific Officer of Nanoscope Therapeutics

. “Sakigake recognition underscores the novelty of MCO-010 as a one-time, in-office intravitreal optogenetic therapy and its potential to address profound vision loss where no approved treatments exist. Together with our progress in the U.S. and Europe, we are advancing one of the most comprehensive global regulatory strategies in optogenetic retinal gene therapy for patients living with inherited retinal diseases.”

European Union (EMA): Five Orphan designations spanning non-syndromic and syndromic rod- and cone-dominant dystrophies, as well as macular dystrophies

Five Orphan designations spanning non-syndromic and syndromic rod- and cone-dominant dystrophies, as well as macular dystrophies United States (FDA):

Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for retinitis pigmentosa (RP)



Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designations for Stargardt disease (SD)