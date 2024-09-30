Narayana Hospital Barasat organizes ‘Walkathon 2024’ on the occasion of World Heart Day

Riding on the success of performing breakthrough social activities in the past, the one stop healthcare solution of North 24 Parganas, Narayana Hospital Barasat organized ‘Walkathon 2024’ on the occasion of World Heart Day in Barasat. The initiative aimed to create awareness about the importance of maintaining good lifestyle and keeping the heart healthy.

The Walkathon was kicked off from Narayana Hospital Barasat and covered a distance of around 3.5KM. Over 650 people from different districts including men, women, youth, elderly, doctors and other hospital staff joined the walkathon and supported the cause.

Subhasis Bhattacharya, Facility Director, Narayana Hospital Barasat, said, “We are very excited to see a large number of people gathered here to join the walkathon. The objective of this walkathon is to increase public awareness about heart diseases, their causes, and preventive measures. The initiative aims to empower people to take care and prioritise their heart health by encouraging them to do regular physical activities and maintain healthy lifestyle.”

In a continued effort to advance comprehensive and robust clinical care for the citizens of North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and its adjoining areas, Narayana Hospital Barasat aims to provide a complete healthcare solution, offering the very best of facilities close at hand. The services at Narayana Hospital Barasat help save precious time for patients by minimizing the distance that one will otherwise have to travel for acquiring quality treatment.