Narayana Hospital, Howrah Treats Rare Ewing’s Sarcoma with Advanced Multimodal Therapy; Saves life of a Bangladeshi Patient

Narayana Hospital, Howrah successfully treated a rare bone cancer- Ewing’s Sarcoma- case with advanced multimodal therapy and saved the life of a 41-year-old male patient from Bangladesh. Initially diagnosed with a tumor in the left thigh bone i.e. femur, the patient underwent extensive diagnostics in Bangladesh before seeking specialized treatment at Narayana Hospital, Howrah. Ewing Sarcoma is a rare type of tumor that forms in the bones of the legs, arms, feet, hands, chest, pelvis, spine, or skull. It usually affects children, teenagers & young adults. Upon admission, initial X-rays at Narayana Hospital, Howrah indicated abnormalities in the bone structure of the left femur, prompting further investigation with MRI scans which revealed a suspicious tumor extending along the complete length of the femur bone and extending into surrounding muscles and lying close to major nerves and vessels of thigh. Biopsy confirmed that the patient was suffering from Ewing’s sarcoma a type of malignant bone tumor.Further diagnostic tests including a PET CT scan revealed that the cancer was localized to the thigh and had not spread to other parts of the body, i.e. it was non metastatic. The patient was initiated on induction chemotherapy for Ewing sarcoma. After completion of induction chemotherapy, a repeat scan done to assess the response of the tumor to chemotherapy revealed that the cancer had partially responded to it.*Dr. Nishith Gupta, Consultant Ortho Oncologist at Narayana Hospital Howrah,* said, “When the patient was initially evaluated, the tumor involved his thigh bone from hip joint to knee joint. Based on the preoperative workup a management plan was formulated comprising a combination of chemotherapy, surgical procedure, and radiotherapy.” “We faced challenges in treating the tumor, especially as chemotherapy proved partially effective and the tumor was lying very close to the major nerves and blood vessels of the thigh. The patient underwent surgery to remove the entire affected thigh bone (femur) and surrounding muscles. The bone was then replaced with a mega prosthesis replacing his native hip and knee joint formed by the thigh bone” added *Dr. Nishith Gupta.*After the procedure, the patient underwent rigorous physiotherapy sessions to regain mobility and strength. “We are very encouraged to see the patient’s progress after the surgery. He has completed his radiation therapy and is now nearing the end of his chemotherapy treatment” said the Orthopedic Oncologist. Dedication to innovative treatments and compassionate care of the hospital results in the lifesaving exercise for several patients coming from Bangladesh. This case manifests how Narayana Health’s world-class facilities and expertise have become the most sought-after destinations for far-off countries in the Middle East, Africa, and CIS but also neighboring countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan & many more. *Mr. Tapani Ghosh, Facility Director, Narayana Hospital, Howrah* said, “This successful treatment is a testament to our hospital’s commitment to providing cutting-edge care. Our team’s expertise and dedication made it possible to treat this complex case effectively, and we are proud to offer such advanced medical solutions to our patients.”