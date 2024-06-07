Home

Narendra Modi To Take Oath As Prime Minister For Historic 3rd Term On June 9; President Murmu Hands Letter Of Appointment

Narendra Modi will be sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for a historic third time in a row– a feat only previously equalled by former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru– on Sunday evening.

Narendra Modi meets with President Droupadi Murmu and stakes claim to form the government as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Friday. The President appointed him as PM-designate and he will take oath for the third consecutive time on 9th June. (ANI Photo)

Narendra Modi Swearing-In: BJP leader and incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the oath of office for a historic third term on the evening of June 9 after President Droupadi Murmu formally appointed him as the Prime Minister-designate and handed him the letter of appointment on Friday evening.

Modi, who was earlier chosen as the Parliamentary Party leader by the BJP-led NDA at a high-level meeting of the alliance’s MPs in the Parliament’s Samvidhan Bhavan, called on President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today evening where she handed him the letter of appointment and named him as as PM-designate.

Earlier, leaders of the BJP-led NDA had called on President Murmu and handed over letters of support for Modi, who was elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party.

Addressing the media in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Modi said he has been appointed as Prime Minister-designate by the President.

“The President has asked me to work as the PM-designate and she has informed me about the oath ceremony,” Modi said and added that he has informed the President that they will be comfortable if the event is held on the evening of June 9.

NDA will form a strong, stable and growth-oriented government. Speaking outside Rashtrapati Bhavan. https://t.co/qstllaPjna — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2024

He said the Rashtrapati Bhavan will work out the details of the oath taking ceremony on Sunday by when he would hand over the list of the Council of Ministers to the President.

“This 18th Lok Sabha is an important milestone towards fulfilling those dreams when the country will celebrate the 100 years of independence in 2047,” Modi said.

This 18th Lok Sabha is a House of new energy, youthful energy, and people have given the NDA government one more chance, Modi said.

The BJP-led NDA won 293 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and enjoys majority in the 543-member House.

