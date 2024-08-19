NationalPolitics

‘Narendra Modi To Visit Ukraine On August 23’, Office Of Volodymyr Zelenskyy Issues Statement

New Delhi: The office of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a statement on August 19 that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ukraine on an official visit on August 23, the National Flag Day of Ukraine.

“On August 23, the National Flag Day of Ukraine, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Ukraine. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine in the history of our bilateral relations. During the visit, in particular, the talks with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be held to discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. It is also expected that a number of documents between Ukraine and India will be signed,” read the statement.




