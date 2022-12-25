Frank Rubio and Josh Cassada installed and deployed an International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA) on the 4A power channel on the port truss.

NASA spacewalker Josh Cassada prepares the station’s fourth roll-out solar array for its installation and deployment as the orbiting lab flew above the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Namibia. (Image: blogs.nasa.gov)

NASA Spacewalk: Frank Rubio and Josh Cassada, NASA astronauts and Expedition 68 Flight Engineers concluded their spacewalk at 3:27 p.m. EST after 7 hours and 8 minutes on Friday, December 23. Frank Rubio and Josh Cassada installed and deployed an International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA) on the 4A power channel on the port truss during the seven-hour and eight-minute spacewalk which was the 257th spacewalk in support of space station assembly, upgrades, and maintenance and the third spacewalk for both astronauts. The iROSA will increase the station’s total available power from 160 kilowatts to up to 215 kilowatts, a jump of about 30%, said the NASA Blogs Home.

The NASA Blogs Home added that Cassada and Rubio are in the midst of a planned six-month science mission living and working aboard the microgravity laboratory to advance scientific knowledge and demonstrate new technologies for future human and robotic exploration missions, including lunar missions through NASA’s Artemis program.

While Thursday’s spacewalk was underway, NASA Space Station Program Manager Joel Montalbano and Roscosmos Human Spaceflight Executive Director Sergei Krikalev participated in an audio-only media teleconference. The two space executives discussed the ongoing investigation of an external leak detected on the Soyuz MS-22 crew ship. Ground teams continue to assess data and options for the safe return of the crew to Earth, said the NASA Blogs Home.



