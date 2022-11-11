Known as Mars Dune Alpha, the 3D printed structure will simulate a realistic Mars habitat to support long-duration, exploration-class space missions.

NASA Simulates Mars Habitat Where Crew Will Stay For A Year| Watch Why

NASA, latest update: NASA Mars Simulation: Misson Mars is on the list of space agencies. Everyone is looking forward to make discovers and breakthrough about issues pertaining to Mara. Is there is a possibility od f water? Is there a possibility of sustaining human life? All these burning questions are yet to be complefes unraveled and space agenciws are arduously working, researching to find something. In a similar attempt, the Us space agency, NASA is creating a simulation of the nearesrt habitat I Mars.

Recently NASA shared a trailer video of its 3-D simulates Mars habitat that will be the home of 4 crew members for a year. The mission is called as Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog

(CHAPEA).

Onward to Mars! 👀 Take a sneak peek at a 3D-printed simulated Mars habitat at NASA’s Johnson Space Center that will be home to four crew members for a 1-year Crew Health and Performance Analog sim that starts next summer. pic.twitter.com/1jckiZ94Cc — NASA’s Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) November 10, 2022

Mars Dune Alpha features include:

Four private crew quarters

Dedicated workstations

Dedicated medical station

Common lounge areas

Galley and food growing stations

Life in Mars Dune Alpha will resemble the expected experience for those living in a future Mars surface habitat. The layout of the 3D printed habitat was designed to provide separate areas within the habitat for living and working.

Three different crews will be selected to live in Mars Dune Alpha for one-year missions. Each crew will include four individuals and two alternates. The analog missions will provide valuable insights and information to assess NASA’s space food system as well as physical and behavioral health and performance outcomes for future space missions. Research from Mars Dune Alpha habitat will be used by NASA to inform risk and resource trades to support crew health and performance while living on Mars during an extended duration mission.

Nasa says, “During the mission, the crew will conduct simulated spacewalks and provide data on a variety of factors, which may include physical and behavioural health and performance. The habitat will simulate the challenges of a mission on Mars, including resource limitations, equipment failure, communication delays, and other environmental stressors.”

The space agency informs that the occupants will undergo simulated spacewalks, scientific research, use of virtual reality and robotic controls, and exchanging communications.



