Naseem Shah Does Asia Cup Deja vu On KL Rahul As India Lose First Wicket Early In Chase

New Delhi: Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah did a repeat of Asia Cup 2022 against KL Rahul as India lost the swashbuckling opener KL Rahul early in the 160 chase. Earlier in the Asia Cup, Naseem got the better of the 30-year-old in the same manner. KL Rahul chopped the ball back on to the stumps as fans vented out their anger against him. Here’s how the fans reacted to the dismissal:Also Read – LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Miraculous Kohli Does A Kohli Against PAK, India won by 4 Wickets

Never underestimate the ability of KL RAHUL to disappoint in important games 😤😤#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/0mFKIydbks — Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) October 23, 2022

Also Read – MS Dhoni Back as Captain – Fans Suggest After Rohit Sharma Fails at MCG During Ind-Pak T20 WC Game | VIRAL TWEETS

Important match exists

Kl Rahul pic.twitter.com/UpUekWeCO1 — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) October 23, 2022

Also Read – Axar Patel’s Controversial Runout at MCG During Ind-Pak T20 World Cup Game; Watch VIRAL Video

Naseem Shah the Nightmare for KL Rahul 🔥 #PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/NaMhtBBxPk — MUSKAN 🇵🇰 (@Musskey) October 23, 2022

Both KL Rahul and Rohit deserve to be trolled properly here. They always fail against Pakistan and put unnecessary pressure on the rest of our batting order. — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) October 23, 2022

30 year old youngster Kl Rahul fails again but he is learning it’s just his 2nd T20 WC… He will come good soon.

By the way he is from the same U-19 batch as Joe Root.

In a country like India where cricket is like a religion we can find 100 player better than him.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/7cdYxovj2J — Passionate Fan (@Cricupdatesfast) October 23, 2022

Once again KL Rahul failed to play against SHAHs🙌🔥

#T20WC2022

Pak vs Ind

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan vs India pic.twitter.com/VaYd2S9pV3 — Lishoo Ahmad ☘️🤍 (@Lishoo_Ahmad) October 23, 2022

It was an innings where momentum oscillated between the two teams constantly. If India were good in the start thanks to Arshdeep’s new-ball burst, then Pakistan made a fightback with a 76-run partnership between Shan Masood (52 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) for the third wicket. India fought back in the end with a flurry of wickets to keep Pakistan a run below 160.

Brief scores: Pakistan 159/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 52 not out, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3/30, Arshdeep Singh 3/32) vs India.