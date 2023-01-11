Naseem Shah Massages Aleem Dar After Being Hit By Mohammad Wasim Jr Throw | Watch Video
Karachi: Naseem Shah massaged umpire Aleem Dar on his ankle after a Mohammad Wasim Jr’s throw hit him during the second ODI against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday.
The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 36th over of New Zealand innings. Haris Rauf bowled a full length delivery which Glenn Phillip flicked to the deep square leg. Wasim Jr, who collected the ball and threw towards the non-striker’s end, little did he knew it would hit Dar.
Immediately the ball hit Dar’s ankle on the right leg, the 54-year-old flinged the bowler’s sweater on the ground reacting in pain. Naseem, who was close at that time was seen massaging Dar on his ankle and magic spray was applied soon.
Ouch #PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/JyuZ0Jwxi5
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 11, 2023
