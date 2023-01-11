National

Naseem Shah Massages Aleem Dar After Being Hit By Mohammad Wasim Jr Throw | Watch Video

admin
42Views
Read Time:46 Second


Karachi: Naseem Shah massaged umpire Aleem Dar on his ankle after a Mohammad Wasim Jr’s throw hit him during the second ODI against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 36th over of New Zealand innings. Haris Rauf bowled a full length delivery which Glenn Phillip flicked to the deep square leg. Wasim Jr, who collected the ball and threw towards the non-striker’s end, little did he knew it would hit Dar.

Immediately the ball hit Dar’s ankle on the right leg, the 54-year-old flinged the bowler’s sweater on the ground reacting in pain. Naseem, who was close at that time was seen massaging Dar on his ankle and magic spray was applied soon.





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories