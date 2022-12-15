Naseem Shah Recalls Toughest Time Of His Career, Says ‘When I Woke Up, My Mother Had Passed Away’

Naseem Shah made his debut for Pakistan in 2019 in a Test match against Australia. On the morning of his debut, Naseem Shah lost his mother back home.

New Delhi: Naseem Shah revealed the most toughest time of his career when his mother passed away the day before the pacer’s debut for Pakistan. He was 16 years old at that time. Naseem made his Test debut against Australia in Brisbane in 2019 and took one wicket in a losing encounter.

“I was too attached with my mom. When I was 12, I left home because of cricket. I shifted to Lahore,” Naseem recalled in a interview with Sky Sports. Naseem’s mother wasn’t a keen follower of the game but when she heard she would be seeing her son on TV, she was happy.

“When my debut came, she called me a day before and I told her, ‘tomorrow is my debut’. She didn’t use to watch TV, she didn’t understand cricket. But I told her, ‘you must watch the game tomorrow because I’m playing, I’ll be live on TV,” the 19-year-old continued.

“She was so happy, she said she would come to Lahore to watch the game. When I woke up, the management came to me and said, ‘you mom has passed away’,” added the Pakistan speedster.

However, over the years, Naseem has matured enough to be an all-format cricketer and was proved to be crucial in taking Pakistan to the T20 World Cup 2022 final. Losing a mother at a very small age, it certainly affects the person in some way.

Same was for Naseem as he had to go through post trauma phase since he was too attached with his mother. “For the next six-to-eight months, I struggled so much. No one thinks about what’s going inside you. I used to have a lot of medicines, I saw my mom everywhere. I used to think about her a lot,” he added.

The right-arm pacer recalled the injury concerns he had during his early days in international cricket and revealed how he made himself mentally tough as days went by. “Whenever you play for Pakistan, everyone expects performances from you. I had a lot of injuries during that time as well, so it was a tough time.

“I learned from it, though. I’m stronger now. My (Pakistan) debut was the toughest day of my life. I can manage when I’m not performing well now, because I know how tough it was,” Naseem added.



