Nasser Hussain Calls Out Fake Tweet On BCCI and ICC Umpires Under His Name, See Here

New Delhi: Former England captain Nasser Hussain on Sunday, asked a cricket fan on twitter to remove a fake tweet on BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) and ICC (International Cricket Council) attributed to his name. The tweet was regarding the controversial decision on the no-ball bowled in the 19th over by Mohammed Nawaz in the India vs Pakistan match.

The fake tweet went viral on twitter and even provoked a response from the 54-year-old Hussain, who asked the twitter use to remove it and called it fake news.

Check out the screenshots of the deleted tweet here:

In the build-up to the India-Pakistan Super 12 clash of Mens T20 World Cup at a sell-out Melbourne Cricket Ground, rain threatened to disrupt the biggest match of the tournament. But it set the base for one of the most thrilling cricket matches of the year.

With 90,293 fans at the iconic stadium and more than crore fans tuning in from around the world, the stage was set for something surreal to happen on the fourth Sunday of October. There was awesome swing, extra bounce, tearaway speed, momentum shifts, unreal strokeplay and spine-tingling drama on display on the eve of Diwali.

The biggest fireworks for the match, though, came from Virat Kohli’s bat which lit up the Melbourne night sky. The talismanic batter re-iterated why he is one of the best chasers in cricket, slamming an unbeaten 82 off just 52 balls and powering India to an incredible four-wicket victory over Pakistan in their first Group 2 match.