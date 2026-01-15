CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) today announced its 2026 Board of Directors, a distinguished group of healthcare quality and safety leaders who will guide the organization as it continues advancing the discipline and strengthening outcomes across the healthcare continuum. The 2026 Board brings deep expertise in system-wide quality improvement, healthcare delivery, accreditation, strategy and workforce development. Together, they will support NAHQ’s mission to define and elevate the competencies of healthcare professionals working in quality and advance standards of excellence nationwide. NAHQ Leadership for 2026 April Taylor, MS, MHA, FACHE, CMQ/OE, CLSSBB, CPHQ, CPPS, assumes the role of President of the Board for 2026. Taylor is the Chief Operating Officer at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. She brings extensive experience in quality leadership, performance improvement, and systems transformation. “This year marks a pivotal year for healthcare quality – the profession and the discipline,” said Taylor. “The 2026 NAHQ Board of Directors, represents our strong historic expertise in quality leadership while adding depth in operations and strategy – the future of healthcare. I am excited to welcome our newest members to help us advance the Power of Q.” Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ, is the Chief Executive Officer of NAHQ and under her leadership, NAHQ has strengthened its position as the trusted voice for healthcare professionals working in quality and expanded its impact through education, credentialing, and strategic partnerships. “I am honored to continue serving NAHQ alongside such an accomplished and forward-thinking Board of Directors,” said Mercado. “This group brings the insight, experience, and passion needed to advance the quality workforce and ensure NAHQ continues to meet the evolving needs of healthcare organizations and the professionals who serve them.” 2026 Board of Directors The Board of Directors will be led through executive and officer roles including:
- April Taylor – President
- Patty Resnik – Immediate Past President
- Cathy Duquette – President Elect
- Jill Ryan – Secretary/Treasurer
- Esther Emard
- Carol Gomes
- Deirdre McCaughey
- James Merlino
- Nidia Williams
