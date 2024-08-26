Home

Jammu And Kashmir Elections 2024: National Conference Releases List Of 18 Candidates, Details Inside

The list has been approved by party president Dr Farooq Abdullah.

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference announced the list of its candidates for the Assembly elections on Monday, 26 August 2024. According to a notification issued by the National Conference, the list has been approved by party president Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Congress and the National Conference have formed an alliance for the upcoming elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Dr Farooq Abdullah made the official announcement of the alliance in Srinagar on Thursday, August 22.

Out of 90 Assembly seats, Congress will contest 33, National Conference 52, and on 5 seats, it will be a “friendly fight”.

Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah had a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Following Is The List Of Candidates And The Assembly Constituencies

Retd. Justice Hussnain Masoodi – Pampore Mohammad Khalil Bandh – Pulwama Gh. Mohi-Ud-Din Mir – Rajpora Showkat Hussain Ganie – Zainpora Sheikh Mohammad Rafi – Shopian Sakina Ittoo – D.H. Pora Peerzada Feroze Ahmad – Devsar Chowdary Zaffer Ahmad – Larnoo Abdul Majeed Larmi – Anantnag West Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri – (Bijbehara) Reyaz Ahmad Khan – Anantnag East Altaf Ahmad Kaloo – Pahalgam Mehboob Iqbal – Bhaderwah Khalid Najeeb Soharwardy -Doda Arjun Singh Raju – Ramban Sajad Shaheen – Banihal Sajad Kichloo – Kishtwar Pooja Thokur – Pader-Nagsani

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in 3 phases:

Phase I on September 18 for 24 seats.

Phase II on September 25 for 26 seats.

Phase III on October 1 for 40 seats.

The results will be announced on October 4.

A total of 87.9 lakh voters are registered in Jammu and Kashmir.











