National Consumer Helpline Revamped To Provide Services In 12 Languages

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal on Saturday emphasized that consumer empowerment is going to be a paramount feature of a developed India and called for keeping consumers at the centre of all the initiatives. He was addressing an event held to celebrate National Consumers Day in New Delhi.

Goyal applauded the Consumer Affairs Department for launching various initiatives and for their outstanding achievements. He also appreciated the Consumer Commissions across the country for their focused effort on the speedy disposal of cases. He noted that those approaching Helplines for complaints are largely from small companies, are devoid of technical knowledge and can’t afford assistance and reaffirmed the need for speedy disposal of cases.

He also appreciated the Consumer Affairs Department for using technology in bringing transparency to the working and other initiatives like the consumer helpline. He noted that the National Helpline which had only 2 languages earlier, has added more languages today, with this it will provide services in 12 languages, catering to the wider consumer bases conversing in their mother tongue.



