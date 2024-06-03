Home

News

National Green Tribunal Takes Serious View Of Pollution At Badrinath Dham, Seeks Fresh Report From UKPCB

The NGT ordered the UKPCB to submit a new report detailing the carrying capacity of Badrinath.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

A large number of devotees gather at the Badrinath temple to offer prayers. (ANI Photo)

Badrinath Dham Pollution: The Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (UKPCB) has been directed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to submit a fresh report regarding solid and liquid waste management in the pilgrim city of Badrinath. This includes the complete sewage network and its carrying capacity.

Improper Functioning Of Sewage Treatment Plant

The issue arose during a National Green Tribunal (NGT) hearing concerning the malfunctioning sewage treatment plant (STP) in Badrinath and the release of untreated sewage into the Alaknanda River. The green body had earlier directed the board to file a report.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava while noting the details of the report said, “We have not got a satisfactory response on sitting and location of the STP which appears to be just on the bank of the river and (is) thereby discharging effluent directly (in)to the river along with other drains.

NGT Bench’s Orders

“In respect of solid waste management, the full particular relating to per day generation of solid waste, the extent of capacity available to treat it, the manner of its treatment and utilisation and also the existing gap along with the existing legacy waste has not been disclosed,” said the bench, also comprising judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, in an order dated May 31.

The court ordered the UKPCB to submit a new report detailing the carrying capacity of Badrinath, the daily visitor count, and whether the number of allowed visitors aligns with the carrying capacity.

Bench Gives Four Week Time

“The next report will also disclose the complete sewage network in the Badrinath Dham and the details of the drains which are connected with the STP and which are directly discharging the sewage in river Alaknanda,” the tribunal said.

It directed that the fresh report be filed within four weeks and the matter has been listed on August 2 for further proceedings.

(With PTI inputs)







