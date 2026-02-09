Annual state report card highlights progress and persistent gaps in access to care for 30 million Americans WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Access to care for Americans living with rare diseases still depends heavily on where they live, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®), which today released its 2025 State Report Card grading all 50 states and Washington, D.C. on policies affecting more than 30 million Americans, half of whom are children.The report finds that while states have made progress in areas such as telehealth and prescription affordability, major gaps remain in protections that determine whether people living with rare diseases can access timely, life-sustaining care. Overall, the nation earned a “B”, reflecting incremental improvement. But that national average masks wide disparities among states and leaves many families vulnerable when they need care most. Key findings from the 2025 report include:
NORD has issued its State Report Card annually since 2015, evaluating policy data available through December 2025. The report examines nine policy areas affecting access to care for people living with rare diseases.
View the full report and individual state grades at:
https://rarediseases.org/driving-policy/nord-state-report-card/ About the National Organization for Rare Disorders
Founded in 1983, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) is a leading independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit patient advocacy organization dedicated to improving the health and lives of more than 30 million Americans living with rare diseases. In partnership with over 350 disease-specific patient organizations, NORD advances rare disease research, care, and policy. Learn more at rarediseases.org. SOURCE National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®)
- Medical nutrition coverage remains one of the weakest policy areas nationwide. Thirteen states received failing grades, and no state earned an A, leaving many patients without access to specialized nutrition required to manage or survive their disease.
- Telehealth access continues to expand, with 43 states earning passing grades, improving access to rare-disease specialists who are often located far from patients’ homes.
- Twenty-two states failed to protect patients from short-term “junk” insurance plans, which can exclude essential benefits and treatments: a risk heightened after federal agencies deprioritized enforcement of these plans in August 2025, leaving state laws as the primary safeguard for patients.
