National Pension System: Subscribers Can Open NPS Account Online Using DigiLocker

National Pension System: Recently, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) allowed subscribers to open a new National Pension System (NPS) account in online mode using DigiLocker. The PFRDA has also allowed subscribers to update their existing addresses using the DigiLocker platform.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has developed online document storage wallet DigiLocker under its Digital India initiative. DigiLocker can also be used for digitally verifying documents, including driving licence, high school marksheet, and Aadhaar, among others.

In a statement, the PFRDA has explained the detail of how new subscribers can open their NPS account using their driving licence stored in the DigiLocker. For the purpose, the subscribers will have to use the Protean CRA portal, which, incidentally, existing subscribers can also use for updating their address. The Protean CRA website is maintained by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

Here’s how to open NPS account using DigiLocker:

First visit the Protean CRA website and open the NPS registration system.

Then click on the new registration with documents with DigiLocker. Select the driving license from the category provided.

Then, the applicant will be redirected to the DigiLocker website. Login to your account and provide consent to CRA for sharing of documents.

After this, allow NPS to access DigiLocker and documents issued by it. Automatically, the demographic information and photo from the driving license will be taken to open the NPS account.

After this, the website will ask for details like PAN card, bank account, and scheme and nomination as required. Completed the requirement. This will allow the applicant to pay through NPS contributions.

Here’s how to update existing address in NPS account:

Login to NPS account using credentials on Protean CRA website.

Select the option Update Personal Details under the Demographic Changes tab.

Select Update Address Details and further select through DigiLocker and select Driving License under documents.

Applicant will be redirected to DigiLocker Website, where he can login with login credentials and provide consent for sharing of documents/information with CRA.

Allow NPS to access DigiLocker and issued documents and submit.

Address as per Driving License will be updated in NPS account.



