WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The National Press Club Journalism Institute, in partnership with the Common Health Coalition, is excited to announce the 2026 Public Health Reporting Fellowship, a six-month, fully remote opportunity designed to give experienced journalists the time, resources, and expert support needed to tackle the most pressing public health issues of our time. Open to U.S.-based newsroom and independent journalists with 10 or more years of professional experience, the fellowship supports ambitious, in-depth reporting on critical community, regional, state, or national public health challenges at a moment when accurate, trustworthy journalism is more essential than ever. Up to five mid-career journalists will be selected to receive fellowship awards of up to $7,500 each to fund substantial reporting projects across formats, including print, digital, audio, visual, and broadcast. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 16. Fellowship projects must be completed and published or broadcast by September 2026. Click here to apply. “Spotlighting patients’ and communities’ lived health experiences helps inform health leaders, shape policy, and drive change around the country,” said Chelsea Cipriano, MPH, managing director of the Common Health Coalition. “Public health reporting is critical — especially at this moment — and we’re proud to partner with the National Press Club Journalism Institute for a second year to help our colleagues in journalism tell these vital stories.” In addition to direct financial support, fellows will participate in a robust professional development experience that includes monthly training sessions, access to leading public health experts, and mentorship tailored to each fellow’s reporting project. “Public health journalism sits at the intersection of science, policy, and people’s lived experiences, and getting it right has real consequences for communities,” said Beth Francesco, the Institute’s executive director. “This fellowship creates space for rigorous, on-the-ground public health reporting — work that informs the public, elevates community voices, and strengthens trust in public health and in journalism.” Eligibility and Application Requirements Applicants must:
- Be a U.S.-based journalist with at least 10 years of professional journalism experience.
- Propose a large-scale public health reporting project. Projects in print, digital, audio, visual, and broadcast formats will be considered.
- Submit a 2–3 page project proposal outlining:
- The public health issue to be covered and relevant background research
- Why the applicant is well positioned to report the story
- Planned sources and reporting approach
- Intended publication or distribution outlet(s)
- A project budget covering travel and reporting expenses
- Newsroom journalists must provide a letter of support from an editor or supervisor confirming time to participate and publication of the final work.
- Freelancers must provide confirmation of support from the outlet(s) planning to publish the project.
