National Sleep Foundation Announces 2026 Dates for Sleep Awareness Week®

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) announced Sleep Awareness Week® 2026 will take place from March 8-14. Sleep Awareness Week, now in its 28th year, is the NSF’s annual campaign emphasizing the importance of sleep to health and well-being and a call to action for the public to prioritize getting enough of the quality sleep they need.