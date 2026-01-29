Only 1 in 5 healthcare leaders have real-time visibility across care settings, with 80% still using delayed, partial or manual tracking MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A national survey from Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management company, reveals a serious visibility crisis in health system pharmacy supply chains. Most health systems report operating without a real-time view of demand, inventory and emerging risk, and are forced to react to costly disruptions after they occur instead of preventing them before they escalate. The survey, which included responses from US-based hospital executives, pharmacy and supply chain leaders, shows that limited visibility across care settings remains widespread, even as drug shortages, cost volatility and operational pressure continue to intensify. Key survey findings include:
- Visibility is the defining constraint: Only 20% of healthcare leaders report full, real-time visibility across inventory and care settings.
- Preparedness breaks down under pressure: Seventy-seven percent of leaders say that they are not fully prepared for major disruptions.
- Drug shortages dominate disruption: Four in five (79%) say drug shortages have caused the most disruption to pharmacy operations over the past 12-24 months; demand spikes (63%) and raw material shortages (63%) are cited as the top factors.
- Data readiness – not a lack of ambition – may be slowing AI adoption: Only 15% have fully deployed AI/ML for demand forecasting, inventory optimization, drug shortages or risk prediction.
- Strategic value is misaligned: Nearly half (48%) of pharmacy and supply chain leaders see their function as strategic, but only 15% of hospital executives agree.
