National Tax Agency of Japan Organised Sake Pairing Seminar & Business Meet at Kuuraku, Gurugram

The Sake Pairing Seminar and Business Meeting, organized by Hirohama India Pvt. Ltd. and appointed by the National Tax Agency of Japan, was held on the afternoon of July 16, 2024, and was a resounding success. The event brought together key figures from the sake industry, top restaurateurs, and hoteliers to explore and enhance the presence of sake in India.

L to R: Ms. Mika Eoka, Ms. Mayo, famous Japanese Influencer & Youtuber with coordinator of the event Mr. K. Honda

The seminar commenced with a welcome address by Mr. Kojiro Honda, the import coordinator of sake in India for the second year. Mr. Honda provided an insightful speech on the current status of sake in the Indian market, highlighting the growth and challenges faced in popularizing this traditional Japanese beverage.

L to R : Chef Gunjan Goel, Mr. Neeraj Pal Singh, President of IFCA-Mr. Manjit Gill & Mr. K. Honda

Following Mr. Hondas address, the renowned sake sommelier, Ms. Mika Eoka, conducted a detailed sake seminar. Ms. Eoka, known for her expertise and passion for sake, captivated the audience with her knowledge and interactive presentation. The seminar not only educated attendees about the various types of sake but also provided practical insights into the art of sake pairing.

The audience, comprising importers and restaurateurs from top Japanese establishments in Gurgaon such as Nippon, Ichizen, and Dia Park, as well as hoteliers from prestigious hotels like The Lalit, responded enthusiastically to the seminar. The engaging and informative session was highly appreciated, with participants eager to incorporate the insights gained into their own businesses. Notable chefs, including Chef Manjit Gill, who is also the chairperson of the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCAI), added further prestige to the event with their presence.

A notable attendee was Ms. Mayo, popularly known as Mayo Japan. A Japanese YouTuber and social media influencer who speaks Hindi, Mayo Japan has a significant following in both India and Japan. Her presence added an extra layer of cultural exchange to the event.

The seminar was followed by a business meeting, where participants engaged in productive discussions on potential collaborations, distribution strategies, and ways to further promote sake in India. The meeting served as an excellent platform for networking and establishing connections between Japanese sake producers and Indian business entities. The collective enthusiasm and shared goals of the attendees indicated a promising future for the expansion of sake culture in India.

Earlier this year in February, Hirohama India organized Miss Sake India 2024 in Mumbai. In June, the winner, Miss Menakaa Rai, visited Japan, where she learned about sake at various breweries alongside Miss SAKE Japan 2024 and participated in promotional activities about sake. All these activities are documented on their Instagram page @miss_sake_india. Hirohama India plans to continue hosting similar events in the future, with the ambitious goal of having sake on every table in India.