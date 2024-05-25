Home

Odisha Assembly Election: Naveen Patnaik Says Will Form Solid Govt In State To Serve People

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik voted for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and the third phase of Odisha Assembly elections, at a polling station in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged all to vote during the assembly elections.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: After casting vote in the third phase of the Odisha Assembly Election 2024, CM Naveen Patnaik exuded confidence in the Biju Janata Dal, saying that his party will be forming a solid government in the state to serve the people.

“I encourage all our people, particularly the young people of our state to exercise their democratic franchise and to vote. I expect a great victory for the Biju Janata Dal both in the Assembly and the Parliament elections. We will form a solid government in the state to serve the people,” the Chief Minister said while speaking to ANI.

As per the updates from the ECI, the state has recorded 7.57% voter turnout till 9 AM in the third phase of elections to its State Legislative Assembly.

Requesting all voters, especially the young ones to exercise their franchise, Patnaik said, “I request all voters especially young voters to come out and vote. I expect BJD to have a great victory both in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. We will form a very stable government in the state…”

Earlier in the day, 5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian cast his vote at a polling booth in Bhubaneswar.

After casting his vote, Pandian said India is known for its vibrant democracy and appealed to the people to come together and increase the voting percentage.

“Everyone should participate in the festival of democracy and exercise their vote. You have to be part of a vibrant democracy. India is known for its vibrant democracy, let’s all join together and increase the voting percentage and come in large numbers and cast your vote. I’m very happy to exercise my choice,” the BJP leader said.

Over 11.13 crore voters will be exercising their franchise in the sixth phase of the general elections to decide the fate of 889 candidates including two former Chief Ministers – Manohar Lal Khattar contesting as the BJP candidate from Karnal and Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP nominee from Anantnag-Rajouri.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal.

Forty-two assembly constituencies in Odisha are also going for polls in the sixth phase. Assembly elections are being held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in the state. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the last assembly elections in 2019, the BJD won 112 out of 146 seats. BJP won 23 seats and Congress got nine seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJD mopped up the lion’s share of the electoral spoils, with the BJP and the Congress bringing up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.







