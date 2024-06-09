Home

News

Naveen Patnaik’s Close Aide VK Pandian Quits Active Politics After Double Blow In Recent Elections

“My intent of joining politics was only to assist Naveen babu,” said Pandian.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

VK Pandian Quits: VK Pandian, a close aide of former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, on Sunday announced his retirement from active politics after the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) suffered an embarrassing defeat in both Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

“My intent of joining politics was only to assist Naveen babu and now consciously I decide to withdraw myself from active politics,” said Pandian in a video message.

VK Pandian announced of he quitting active politics. He also apologized to the whole BJD workers and leaders, if his campaign led them to defeat the recent elections.

He also clarified that he has not accumulated any wealth and his wealth from the beginning of Civil service till… pic.twitter.com/l0aJ6w6c1N — KS / Karthigaichelvan S (@karthickselvaa) June 9, 2024

A former bureaucrat, he said, “I am sorry if I have hurt anyone in this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play in BJD’s loss. I apologise to the entire Biju Parivar, including all the party workers for this.”







