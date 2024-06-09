NationalPolitics

Naveen Patnaik’s Close Aide VK Pandian Quits Active Politics After Double Blow In Recent Elections

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 9, 2024
0 89 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Naveen Patnaik’s Close Aide VK Pandian Quits Active Politics After Double Blow In Recent Elections

“My intent of joining politics was only to assist Naveen babu,” said Pandian.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, VK Pandian, Elections, Biju Janata Dal, BJD, Lok Sabha, assembly elections, BJP

VK Pandian Quits: VK Pandian, a close aide of former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, on Sunday announced his retirement from active politics after the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) suffered an embarrassing defeat in both Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

“My intent of joining politics was only to assist Naveen babu and now consciously I decide to withdraw myself from active politics,” said Pandian in a video message.

A former bureaucrat, he said, “I am sorry if I have hurt anyone in this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play in BJD’s loss. I apologise to the entire Biju Parivar, including all the party workers for this.”






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 9, 2024
0 89 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Know When And Where To Watch

June 9, 2024

Raebareli Or Wayanad.. Which Seat Will Rahul Gandhi Retain? Here Is What We Know So Far

June 9, 2024

Akshaya AK.655 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

June 9, 2024

IMD Issues Red Alert For Maharashtra, Goa; Heatwave To Haunt North India Again – Check Full Forecast

June 9, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow