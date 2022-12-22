December 22, 2022


Nawazuddin Siddiqui checked into Awards last night and he did it in style. He walked the red carpet and posed for the paparazzi. On the other hands, Vaani Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan and many other celebs where spotted around the city. Watch Video



Published: December 22, 2022 3:22 PM IST


By Ananya

| Edited by Ananya

Published Date: December 22, 2022 3:22 PM IST





