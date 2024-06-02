NationalPolitics

Naxals Sets Mobile Tower On Fire In Narayanpur District

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 2, 2024
0 73 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Chhattisgarh: Naxals Sets Mobile Tower On Fire In Narayanpur District

The incident occurred in the Dhaudai police station area, Narayanpur Superintendent Of Police Prabhat Kumar said, adding that the officials reached the spot and the search operation was intensified.



Published: June 2, 2024 10:45 AM IST

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

By ANI

Chhattisgarh: Naxals Sets Mobile Tower On Fire In Narayanpur District
Photo credit ANI

Narayanpur: Naxalites set a mobile tower on fire in Durmi village in the Narayanpur district late Saturday night, a senior police officer said. The incident occurred in the Dhaudai police station area, Narayanpur Superintendent Of Police Prabhat Kumar said, adding that the officials reached the spot and the search operation was intensified.

What Happened On May 27?

Earlier on May 27, Naxalites set fire to two under-construction mobile towers in Gaurdand and Chameli villages in the Chhotedongar Police Station area in Narayanpur.

On May 25, two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forest of Jappemarka and Kamkanar in Bijapur.

(This is a developing story and further details will be added.)




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 2, 2024
0 73 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Psychological Games PM Modi is Masterminding but Results Will Be Very Different: Congress on Exit Polls

June 1, 2024

‘Will Shave Off Head If Modi Retains PM Post’, Vows THIS Senior AAP Leader

June 1, 2024

ITC’s Aashirvaad Svasti Milk launches a heartwarming campaign for World Milk Day

June 1, 2024

Modi-led NDA Makes Clean Sweep, 100% Strike Rate In PM

June 1, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow