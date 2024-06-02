Home

News

Chhattisgarh: Naxals Sets Mobile Tower On Fire In Narayanpur District

The incident occurred in the Dhaudai police station area, Narayanpur Superintendent Of Police Prabhat Kumar said, adding that the officials reached the spot and the search operation was intensified.

Photo credit ANI

Narayanpur: Naxalites set a mobile tower on fire in Durmi village in the Narayanpur district late Saturday night, a senior police officer said. The incident occurred in the Dhaudai police station area, Narayanpur Superintendent Of Police Prabhat Kumar said, adding that the officials reached the spot and the search operation was intensified.

What Happened On May 27?

Earlier on May 27, Naxalites set fire to two under-construction mobile towers in Gaurdand and Chameli villages in the Chhotedongar Police Station area in Narayanpur.

On May 25, two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forest of Jappemarka and Kamkanar in Bijapur.

(This is a developing story and further details will be added.)







