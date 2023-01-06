NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women Super Smash 2022-23, Fantasy Hints Today match Toss At 10.50 Jan 06 Friday News
Here is the Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NB-W vs OS-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NB-W vs OS-W Playing 11s Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 2022 Series.
NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Super Smash 2022-23, Fantasy Hints: Here is the Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NB-W vs OS-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NB-W vs OS-W Playing 11s Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 2022 Series. NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Super Smash 2022-23, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Seddon Park, Hamilton 11.20 AM IST January 06, 2023, Friday.
Also Read:
- EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Emirates D20, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Emirates Blues vs Fujairah, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Dubai International Stadium 2 PM IST December 27, 2022, Tuesday
- JK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 19 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars, Playing 11s For Today’s Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 3 PM IST December 19, 2022, Monday.
- PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Pakistan vs England Test Match at Multan Cricket Stadium at 10:30 AM IST December 9 Fri
Toss– The Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 match toss between Northern Brave Women and Otago Sparks Women will take place at 10.50 AM IST.
Time – January 06, 11.20 AM IST
Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.
NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: P Inglis
Batters: S Barriball, S Bates, B Bezuidenhout
All-rounders: K Ebrahim, N Patel, C Blakely(VC)
Bowlers: P Graham(C), E Black, E Carson, H Jensen
NB-W vs OS-W Probable Playing XIs
Northern Brave Women: S Barriball, BM Halliday, EAJ Richardson(C), Lucy Boucher, NH Patel, Holly Topp, CA Gurrey, B Bezuidenhout, SR Naidu, L Heaps, A Wellington
Otago Sparks: SW Bates, IR James, FC Leydon-Davis, Olivia Gain, CG Blakely, Kate Ebrahim(C), PM Inglis, HNK Jensen, EJ Black, Eden Carson, Sophie Oldershaw
Average Rating