NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women Super Smash 2022-23, Fantasy Hints Today match Toss At 10.50 Jan 06 Friday News

 Here is the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NB-W vs OS-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NB-W vs OS-W Playing 11s Women's Super Smash 2022-23 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women's Super Smash 2022-23 2022 Series.

NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know
NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Super Smash 2022-23, Fantasy Hints:   Here is the Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NB-W vs OS-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NB-W vs OS-W Playing 11s Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 2022 Series. NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Super Smash 2022-23, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Seddon Park, Hamilton 11.20 AM IST January 06, 2023, Friday.

Toss– The Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 match toss between Northern Brave Women and Otago Sparks Women will take place at 10.50 AM IST.

Time – January 06, 11.20 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: P Inglis

Batters: S Barriball, S Bates, B Bezuidenhout

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, N Patel, C Blakely(VC)

Bowlers: P Graham(C), E Black, E Carson, H Jensen

NB-W vs OS-W Probable Playing XIs

Northern Brave Women: S Barriball, BM Halliday, EAJ Richardson(C), Lucy Boucher, NH Patel, Holly Topp, CA Gurrey, B Bezuidenhout, SR Naidu, L Heaps, A Wellington

Otago Sparks: SW Bates, IR James, FC Leydon-Davis, Olivia Gain, CG Blakely, Kate Ebrahim(C), PM Inglis, HNK Jensen, EJ Black, Eden Carson, Sophie Oldershaw




Published Date: January 6, 2023 9:16 AM IST





