NBE FET 2022 Registration Underway; Check Fee, Application Form at nbe.edu.in News

NBEMS FET 2022 Registration at natboard.edu.in: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has already started the registration process for the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022. Eligible candidates can fill up the NBE FET application form by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The last date for submission of the application form is January 27, 2023.

Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various Fellowship (FNB) courses of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science. This year, FET – 2022 examination will be held on February 10, 2023, on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country. The result for the same will be declared by February 28, 2023.

NBEMS Fellowship Entrance Test FET 2022 Registration Important Dates Here

Availability of the Information Bulletin: 6th January 2023 onwards Online Submission of the Application Form: 6th January 2023 to 27th January 2023 Examination Date: 10th February 2023 Declaration of the Result: By 28th February 2023

NBEMS Fellowship Entrance Test FET Examination Fee 2022

Examination Fee for Indian Students: Rs. 4250

Examination Fee for International Students: Rs. 44250 (Examination Fee of Rs. 37500 + 18% GST)

NBEMS Fellowship Entrance Test FET Eligibility Criteria

For Indian Students: The student must meet/fulfil the following criteria:

Students who are in possession of recognized post graduate medical Degree/Provisional Pass Certificate (MD/MS/DM/MCh/ DNB/DrNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification or likely to be in possession of the same by 31st December 2022 in accordance with eligible feeder qualifications for Fellowship courses as mentioned in Annexure B of this Information Bulletin can apply for FET 2022.

Students found to be ineligible at any stage of FET 2022 will not be permitted to appear in the examination. For more details, refer to the NBE FET 2022 Information Bulletin here

How to Fill NBET FET 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Click on the ‘FET’ section available on the homepage.

Look for the registration link.

Register yourself.

Fill up the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For any query, please contact NBEMS at +91-22-61087595 or write to NBEMS on communication web portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.



