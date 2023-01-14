Home

NEET MDS 2023 Latest Update: NBE Issues Important Notice For Chennai Candidates. Read Details Here

NEET MDS 2023 Exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has released an important notice for Chennai candidates appearing in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test- Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS 2023). According to the notice, all the testing seats in the test city of Chennai are now exhausted and the option to choose Chennai as the test city is no more available in the list of available test cities for NEET-MDS 2023.

The official notice reads: “In view of a number of requests received at NBEMS, all efforts are being made to increase the number of testing seats in the city of Chennai for NEET-MDS 2023. 5. In line with Clause 7.5 of the information bulletin for NEET-MDS 2023, candidates are once again advised that in case testing seat is not available in the State/UT in which the candidate prefers to appear in NEET-MDS, he/she can choose the option OTHERS from the list of States/UTs at the time of selection of the State/UT during online submission of application form.”

Candidates desirous of appearing in NEET-MDS 2023 in the city of Chennai and unable to opt for Chennai as a test city in the application form are accordingly advised to choose “OTHERS” as their test city choice. NBEMS will make all efforts to allot a testing centre in the city of Chennai to all such candidates opting ‘OTHERS’ and who reside within or nearby Chennai.

NEET MDS 2023 Last Date

NBEMS will conduct the NEET-MDS 2023 on March 1, 2023, on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country. Interested candidates can fill up the NEET MDS Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The last date to apply is January 30.

NEET MDS 2023 Eligibility Criteria

A candidate for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery course, must possess a recognised degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration and has undergone compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognised dental college.

For any query, please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through applicant login or NBEMS Communication Web Portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.



