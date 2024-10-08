Home

J-K assembly polls results 2024: NC-Congress alliance secures absolute majority

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP secured three seats, while Sajad Gani Lone’s People’s Conference and Aam Aadmi Party won one seat each. CPI(M) also won one seat. Independents won seven seats.

National Conference-Congress alliance got absolute majority in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. The alliance won 48 seats.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) carried the alliance to victory by winning 42 seats in the results declared on Tuesday. Congress could win only six seats. Ninety seats went to the polls in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. The BJP also put up a strong performance, winning 29 seats.

BJP got 25.64 per cent vote share followed by the National Conference with 23.43 per cent and Congress with 11.97 per cent.

NC leader Omar Abdullah is poised to be the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. It was the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said the new government will seek to address the problems of people.

“The people have given their mandate; they have shown they reject the decision taken on August 5… Omar Abdullah will be the Chief Minister,” the senior Abdullah told reporters.

“We aim to address issues like unemployment and inflation. I am grateful to everyone who cast their votes. Omar Abdullah will be the Chief Minister,” he added.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held on September 18, September 25, and October 1.

Both NC and Congress have indicated that restoration of statehood will be their top priority. BJP has retained power in the results of Haryana assembly polls.











