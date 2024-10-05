Home

J-K exit polls results 2024: NC-Congress has edge in close contest, BJP tailgates INDIA bloc

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Congress, partners in the INDIA alliance, jointly contested the assembly elections while the PDP and BJP fought the elections on their own.

The exit polls for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections predicted an edge for the National Conference and Congress alliance in a close contest. J&K has witnessed elections after 10 years.

The magic number to form the government in the 90-member assembly is 46.

As per TV-Today C-voter projections, the NC-Congress alliance is likely to win 40-48 seats while the BJP can win 27-32. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party is likely to win 6-12 seats whereas others can win 6-11.

As per Dainik Bhaskar’s projection, the NC-Congress alliance can win seats ranging from 35-40. The BJP can win 20-25 seats, PDP 4-7 while the others can win 12-18 seats.

The People Pulse survey has predicted 46-50 seats for the NC-Congress alliance and 23-27 for the BJP. As per them, the PDP can win 7-11 whereas the others can win 4-6 seats.

The Gulistan News projection on Republic TV projected 28-30 seats for the National Conference, 3-6 seats for the Congress, 5-7 seats for the PDP and 8-16 seats for other parties and independents.

The Election Commission of India said that an overall 63.88 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The poll panel said that a voter turn of 69.69 percent was recorded in the third phase held on October 1. Phase-1 and Phase-2 saw polling percentages of 61.38 percent and 57.31 percent, respectively.

The three-phase assembly elections concluded peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1. These were the first assembly polls held in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

Prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (BJP), Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti, campaigned extensively for weeks.

The counting of votes will take place on October 8. In 2023, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.











