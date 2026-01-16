Home

Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) AMC Election Result 2026: NCP candidate Deepali Barskar secures victory in Ahilyanagar

Ahilyanagar Municipal Election Results 2026: NCP candidate Deepali Barskar has emerged victorious, strengthening the party’s presence in Ahmednagar as civic poll results are declared today.

Ahmednagar: The results for Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Municipal Corporation election 2026 held on January 15 were announced on Friday. In Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, voters in 17 wards will choose members for the corporation’s 68 seats. Deepali Barskar of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is among the winners in Ahilyanagar Nagar Parishad elections. Here we are providing you with the latest updates on Ahilyanagar Nagar Parishad Election Results 2026.

Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Municipal Corporation Election Results Live Updates

Check Updates on Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Municipal Corporation 2026 election results:



Ahilyanagar Nagar Parishad Election Results Today: List of winners.



Deepali Barskar of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won from her contested ward.

Ahilyanagar Nagar Parishad Election Results Trends: BJP bags several seats.

Voting took place on Wednesday for all 68 seats in Ahmednagar’s Ahilyanagar Nagar Parishad elections. Counting officials stated that BJP along with NCP, INC, Shiv Sena along with Independent candidates have won many seats in the Nagar Parishad elections. BJP and Congress lead on many seats as per the initial trends.

It has been noticed that the Mahayuti alliance led by BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP will form the majority as they have leads in many wards.

Ahilyanagar Nagar Parishad Election Results Party-wise

Deepali Barskar of NCP is among the winners in Ahilyanagar Nagar Parishad elections.

As soon as the results were out citizens of Ahilyanagar have been reacting to the results.

Local NCP candidate Deepali Barskar has won and many citizens are congratulating her and appreciated her for being accessible to the people during her campaigns. Citizens also praised her for being grounded and working for the betterment of the locality even before the elections. As for the other party’s citizens have mentioned that now that elections are over citizens should be the priority of the representatives.

Winners from NCP have also emerged as the counting of votes is in progress. It has been observed that Ajit Pawar-led NCP has done well in Nagar Parishad elections.Candidates from BJP and NCP have also won from their respective wards. Polling was majorly focused on civic issues like better urban infrastructure, assured supply of clean drinking water, drainage, road connectivity and better public services. Some of the winners in Ahilyanagar Nagar Parishad elections are:One citizen stated that “Atleast now that elections are over people’s issues should be taken care of.” The results for Ahilyanagar will also be important for Ahmednagar’s civic body as they take charge. Let’s look forward to the complete results of Ahilyanagar Nagar Parishad elections. The results for remaining wards and the seat tally will be updated soon.