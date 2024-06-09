NationalPolitics

NCP Praful Patel Rejects MoS Berth in Modi 3.0 Ministry

  NCP's Praful Patel Rejects MoS Berth in Modi 3.0 Ministry, Says 'Have Been Cabinet Minister'

‘When a government is formed with an alliance some criteria need to be decided, because several sides are together. But because of one party, the criteria cannot be twisted’: Devendra Fadnavis said.

NCP's Praful Patel Rejects MoS Berth in Modi 3.0 Ministry, Says 'Have Been Cabinet Minister'

New Delhi: Praful Patel, a Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) leader on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership had offered his party a Minister of State with independent charge last night. Speaking to the press earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “Nationalist Congress Party was offered one seat from the government- MoS Independent Charge. But their request was from their side… Praful Patel’s name was finalised and he was already a minister. Therefore, he would not be able to hold the post of MoS Independent Charge.”

Fadnavis also made it clear that there were no bad feelings despite the snub, stating, “When a government is formed with an alliance some criteria need to be decided, because several sides are together. But because of one party, the criteria cannot be twisted. But, I am sure that in the future when there will be an expansion at that time they will be remembered at that time…They (had) requested for a cabinet minister post…”




