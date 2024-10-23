Home

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP releases first list of 38 candidates, Ajit Pawar fielded from Baramati

While the other candidates are Chhagan Bhujbal (Yeola), Dilip Walse Patil (Ambegaon). Hiraman Khoskar will be contesting from Igatpuri and Shulbha Khodke from Amarvati.

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar has released its first list of 38 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 on Wednesday. The Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar will contest from the Baramati constituency seat.

While the other candidates are Chhagan Bhujbal (Yeola), Dilip Walse Patil (Ambegaon). Hiraman Khoskar will be contesting from Igatpuri and Shulbha Khodke from Amarvati both of them are former Congress MLAs who joined the NCP recently. Earlier on October 12, Khoskar joined the party on the night of October 14.

The Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde has also released its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Eknath Shinde will contest from Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency. While the other candidates in the list are Manisha Ravindra Waykar contesting from Jogeshwari (East), Suhas Dwarkanath Kande from Nandgaon, Pradip Shivnarayan Jaiswal will contest from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (middle) and Balaji Devidasro Kalyankar from Nanded North.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also exuded confidence in the Mahayuti alliance winning the elections. “This is the first list (of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election), next 2nd list will come, we will then contest the elections, then Mahayuti will win with a big majority,” Shinde said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also released its first list of 99 candidates. As per the list, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest from Nagpur South West, while state BJP president Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule will contest from the Kamthi seat.

The Maharsahtra will undergo elections on November 20 in a single phase and the results are slated to be declared on November 23. Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress are preparing in full swing.

