NCPCR Urges NTA to Remove 75% Eligibility Criteria, Read Full Letter Here

Reschedule JEE Main 2023: The NCPCR In the letter to the NTA said 75 percent eligibility criteria are unfair for aspirants who took a year drop.

Will JEE Main 2023 be rescheduled?

JEE Main 2023 Latest Update: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday in a letter urged to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to reschedule JEE Main 2023 dates and remove the 75% eligibility criteria.

The letter from the NCPCR has come days after the JEE Main 2023 dates were declared and now the exam has been scheduled to be held in two sessions – the first in January and the next in April.

The NCPCR has also asked the testing agency to remove the 75 per cent eligibility criteria. In this regard, the engineering aspirants have also been demanding the January session of JEE Main 2023 set to be held between January 24 and 31 be revised as the dates coincide with CBSE pre-board exams.

The NCPCR in the letter in the letter to the NTA said: “The commission has received a complaint from Navneet Kumar, Bihar stating that the dates if the JEE Main 2023 were announced one month before the final session-1. In addition, in 2020, four months prior to the exam, NTA finalised and announced dates of the first session-1.”

“75 percent eligibility criteria are unfair for aspirants who took a year drop,” NCPCR further said, adding that the notice period of one month is not enough and it is ‘unfair and unjust’ for the JEE Main 2023 aspirants.

As per the schedule, the first session of JEE Main will be held between January 24 and January 31, while the next will be conducted between April 6 and 12.

The NTA has already started registration process for the JEE Main 2023 January session exam. The registration link for JEE Main session 1 will remain open till January 12, 2023.

Recently, the hashtag ‘#postponeJEEMains’ started trended on social media when NTA released the JEE Main 2023 exam dates.



