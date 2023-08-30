NCR’s Thriving Spots for Realty Investment

NCRs commercial realty market is optimistic about a healthy growth momentum. Below mentioned are some of the key locations in NCR holding immense potential and bright prospects for commercial investment.

Greater Noida West – Greater Noida West is evolving as an attractive market offering promising prospects for commercial realty. A growing number of IT/ITeS/, Research & Consulting/Manufacturing companies have established their base here transforming it into a vibrant business hub. The existing and proposed developments in and around the region have significantly piqued the interest of potential buyers, investors, and developers. Besides garnering interest from various MNCs and startups, the region is undergoing a retail revolution. The area is likely to have around 5 lakh apartments in the next 3-4 years, harboring an estimated population of 15 lakh residents. Various infra developments including the proposed Noida International Airport at Jewar, a multi-modal logistics, and transport hub for Noida and Greater Noida, metro extension between Noida and Greater Noida, and last-mile connectivity to Aqua Line stations with feeder bus services are likely to further boost the investment potential of the region.

NH 48 – NH 48 in Gurugram is a 15 km stretch dotted with premium developments connecting Delhi-NCR to Gurugram and fast emerging as a bustling corridor for real estate development. Its strategic location has made it a prime destination for commercial investments. The sectors on the stretch of NH48 are well connected to important places and landmarks, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, major business hubs, and prominent commercial centers. Moreover, both the Southern Peripheral Road and Dwarka Expressway intersect with NH48 at Kherki Daula, further enhancing its connectivity. Besides, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) situated along NH48 has garnered significant attention from investors. Home to various IT and ITES companies and educational institutions, the NH48 corridor is an attractive destination for businesses and employees alike. It is truly a corridor with promising investment potential, thus making it an ideal choice for investors and end-users alike.

New Gurugram – New Gurugram is on a constant growth trajectory owing to multiple favourable factors like upgraded infrastructure, smoother connectivity, a rising base of ambitious consumers, ‌global retail giants, and the rise of the IT/corporate sectors and others. The rapid infrastructure development including revamping the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), the upcoming Clover Leaf between New Gurugram and SPR, and the forthcoming Regional Rapid Transit System are likely to enhance the connectivity and accessibility of the region. New Gurugrams potential for capital appreciation and high rental yields make it an ideal location for a lucrative investment opportunity. It is only a 25-minute drive from IGI Airport and its proximity to Sohna Road, IMT Manesar, Udyog Vihar, Delhi, Bhiwadi, and Neemrana, offers a significant advantage. Consequently, New Gurugram has become a thriving commercial hub with a heightened demand for office and retail spaces. The area has also emerged as the premier retail hotspot in the Millennium City because of its established and aspirational ecosystem of approximately 5 lakh people, making it the ideal location for retailers to capture the aspirations of a growing consumer base.

Dwarka Expressway – Dwarka Expressway strategically located in the vicinity of popular commercial centres of Gurugram and proximity to IGI Airport is flanked by the National Highway (NH) 48. Infrastructure upgrades like the broadening of NH-8, expansion of Sohna Road, Golf Course Road, and operational rapid metro have proven to be fruitful. The developments around Dwarka Expressway are a mix of residential and commercial set-ups which are likely to see a high rate of appreciation because of seamless connectivity of the area. Over the last couple of years, the price trend of Dwarka Expressway has been on a healthy growth. Once completed, the Dwarka expressway stretch will provide faster access to the IGI airport and major parts of Delhi. Besides, it will have a huge impact on the region’s realty market.

Sohna – Sohna, centrally located in South Gurugram, is a prominent micro-market in the Millennium City. Several auto ancillary industries and warehouses currently operate in the region. Being the entry point of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, various infra developments are transforming the region into NCRs next big real estate hub and gateway. With enhanced connectivity and reduced travel time, the expressway is likely to create new opportunities for realty investors. Real estate activity is on an upswing thus pushing Sohna as a favourable investment destination.

