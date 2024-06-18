NCW Receives Over 12,000 Complaints So Far This Year; Uttar Pradesh Tops List

Home

Women

NCW Received Over 12,000 Complaints So Far This Year; Uttar Pradesh Tops List

As per official data released by the NCW, majority of the complaints were filed in the right to dignity category that involves harassment other than domestic violence.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Representational Image

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has received a whopping 12,600 complaints ranging from harassment to domestic violence so far this year with Uttar Pradesh topping the list for the highest number complaints of complaints registered.

As per official data released by the NCW, majority of the complaints were filed in the right to dignity category that involves harassment other than domestic violence. As many as 3,107 complaints were received in this category, it said.

This was followed by 3,544 complaints of domestic violence. Dowry harassment complaints stood at 1,957, molestation complaints at 817, police apathy against women complaints at 518, and rape and attempt to rape complaints at 657, the NCW data showed.

Additionally, there were 493 complaints of sexual harassment, 339 of cyber crime, 345 of stalking and 206 of honour crimes.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh received the dubious distinction of registering highest number of complaints at 6,470 followed by Delhi at 1,113 and Maharashtra at 762, according to the data.

Bihar recorded 584 complaints, Madhya Pradesh 514, Haryana 506, Rajasthan 408, Tamil Nadu 301, West Bengal 306 and Karnataka 305.

A total of 28,811 complaints related to women were registered by the NCW in 2023.

The National Commission for Women is a statutory body which advises the government on all policy matters affecting women. Commonly called the Women’s Panel, it also keeps a track of crimes against women in the country and issues guidelines to the state and administration to deliver justice in such cases to the victims.

At present, the NCW is headed by Rekha Sharma as its chairperson.

(With inputs from agencies)











