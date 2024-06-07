NDA Allies Push For Key Positions As Modi 3.0 Prepares To Form Govt; Heres What They Are Eyeing For

Home

News

NDA Allies Push For key Positions As Modi 3.0 Prepares To Form Govt; Here’s What They Are Eyeing For

The BJP secured 240 Lok Sabha seats, missing the 272-majority mark, prompting the party to seek support from its allies to establish the government for the third consecutive term. As buzz grows over Cabinet berths in NDA, here’s what they are demanding for.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde during a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at PM’s residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Narendra Modi is poised to be sworn in as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term, with the newly elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) convening today in Parliament to strategize Cabinet formation. The NDA, securing 293 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, needs a collective effort to reach the 272-seat threshold for independent governance. In a bid to secure the necessary majority, Modi, alongside NDA leaders such as N Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, and others, is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu to formally assert their claim for government formation.

Notably, the BJP, who attained 240 seats, relies on crucial support from allies to consolidate power and ensure a stable administration. The four allies are N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, which has won 16 seats, Nitish Kumar’s JDU (12), Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena (7) and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (5).

TDP, JDU, Shiv Sena target big portfolios

TDP

India.com has learned that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) aims for 3-4 berths in the Union Cabinet, seeking key portfolios to bolster its representation. In the previous term, TDP held one ministerial and one Minister of State (MoS) position within the NDA, aligning with its current 16-seat strength. Notably, the Minister of Civil Aviation and MoS IT were TDP representatives until the party’s exit from the NDA in 2018. The party eyes the MoS Finance role as crucial, along with two-three other full-fledged ministries. Additionally, the demand for ‘special status’ for Andhra Pradesh remains pertinent, albeit under a different framework.

Some reports hint at the likelihood of TDP securing 7-8 Cabinet berths, including portfolios like Road Transport, Rural Development, Health, and Education, reflecting its diverse priorities. The anticipation of adequate financial support for Andhra Pradesh, as advocated by Chandrababu Naidu, underscores the party’s focus on regional development and governance.

JD(U)

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) is positioning itself for significant representation in the Union Council of Ministers, aiming for four key berths, including Cabinet-rank roles. The party’s focus is on securing portfolios such as railways, agriculture, rural development, and jal shakti ministries within the third Modi government. Notably, the names of Lallan Singh and Sanjay Jha from JD(U) have surfaced as potential ministerial candidates. In the previous government formation in 2019, JD(U) had sought four Cabinet positions with 16 MPs but refrained from joining the government due to unmet demands by the BJP, which held a majority in the Lok Sabha.

This time around, despite having 12 MPs, JD(U) finds itself in a stronger bargaining position within the coalition.

LJP

The LJP(RV) emerged victorious in all five Lok Sabha seats it contested, signaling a significant political achievement. Chirag Paswan, aiming to follow in his late father Ram Vilas Paswan’s footsteps, eyes one Cabinet and one state minister post in the upcoming government. Ram Vilas Paswan, a prominent figure who held the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution portfolio in the first and second Modi administrations, left a notable legacy.

Shiv Sena

With the anticipation building around BJP’s NDA partners’ anticipated demands ahead of government formation, reports indicate that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son, Shrikant Shinde, may not secure a Cabinet berth. Instead, the party is reportedly considering seasoned and experienced party MPs for significant roles. Sources suggest that Shiv Sena is contemplating proposing Pratap Rao Jadhav as a candidate for the central minister position.

Reports also indicate that the party is seeking one Cabinet and two MoS berths in the Modi 3.0 government

HAM

Hindustani Awam Morcha chief and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi is eyeing a Cabinet post in the new government.

Key Portfolios to be kept by BJP

The BJP is strategically aiming to retain control over crucial ministries such as Defence, Finance, Home Affairs, and External Affairs. Additionally, they are prioritizing key infrastructure and welfare portfolios like Road Transport and Highways. The party’s emphasis on infrastructure development, lead by Nitin Gadkari, and the implementation of progressive reforms in the Railways sector are pivotal factors driving their decision to maintain authority over these portfolios.







